Angelina Jolie: Why She’s Finally Making Peace With Her Dad & Had Dinner With Kids

Angelina Jolie reunited with her father Jon Voight for dinner in Beverly Hills after years of having a bumpy relationship. The star has decided it’s time to ‘rebuild’ her life, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Angelina Jolie, 41, has decided to use her divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, as a launch point to rebuild the relationships in her life. “Angelina is really happy she’s making peace with her dad. She’s been extremely lonely since the Brad split,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She really has no friends, and is very guarded with the few people she does let into her life. She would really like to try and rebuild a strong bond with her father.” Angelina sat down with her four of her six kids and Jon Voight, 78, for dinner in Beverly Hills on May 10.

Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox all hung out with their mom and grandfather for a fun sushi dinner. She reportedly has been struggling to open up to people and “she thinks it’s important for the kids.” Angelina has been feeling super isolated and lonely since her split and doesn’t wants things to stay that way. “Angelina has been going through a time of extreme self reflection and contemplation over the past few months. She wants to minimize the negative energy in her life,” the insider continued. “She’s trying to build bridges and repair any fractured relationships.” Angie has had a notoriously rocky relationship with her father since he divorced her beloved mother Marcheline Bertrand when she was very young. They’ve always had opposing views like Jon has been a passionate Republican. Angelina has had liberal views and avid humanitarian. They’ve butted heads in the past and have gone long periods of time without talking, but it would be sweet if the father and daughter could put their past troubles behind them.

Reportedly Angelina has realized that her kids need their father in their lives and hopes to get on better terms with Brad. “That’s the main reason why she’s getting on with Brad a lot better now, she’s determined to take the high road—and she’s realized how essential it is to have Brad in the kids’ lives,” the source said.

