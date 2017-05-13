A$AP Rocky & Kendall Jenner: Why He Wants Kanye West To Mentor Him

REX/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky has a plan to get to the top of the rap world and he has been hoping his relationship with Kendall Jenner might help, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Do you think he should team up with Kanye West?

A$AP Rocky, 25, has reportedly been dreaming of taking his rap career to new levels. “A$AP loves modeling. He fell into it and it’s been a huge blessing in his life. But his biggest dream was and still is to become a respected rapper,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He reportedly has been thinking about reaching out to Kayne West, 39, to see if he could give him some advice about the rap game. “He wants a career like Kanye and HOVA and since he‘s in the Kardashian fold, he‘s thinking of asking Kanye to help get his rap career popping,” the insider said.

Kanye has been an absolute icon in the music industry so A$AP definitely would have a great mentor. “Kanye‘s got access to the best beats, producers, song writers, the works! Rakim knows Ye is mentoring many rappers including Travis [Scott] but he doesn’t care because in this business, you gotta put yourself first,” the source said. Do you think Kendall Jenner, 21, would talk to Kanye about A$AP’s career?

They’ve reportedly been getting super close lately. “A$AP Rocky has proven to be a solid rock for Kendall. He’s been nothing short of a fabulous boyfriend and supportive friend from the get-go,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “He was the first one there to comfort Kendall when the Pepsi commercial backlash hit social media. The first one to cheer her up when things went awry with the Frye Festival, and the first one to console over her Vogue India cover drama,” the insider said.

