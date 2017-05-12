Click to Skip Ad
Harry Styles Vs. Zayn Malik: Who Had The Better Solo Debut? — VOTE

Fri, May 12, 2017 12:40pm EDT by 26 Comments
Each member of One Direction is going their separate ways, and with the release of Harry Style’s highly-anticipated solo album, there’s one question on everyone’s mind. Now that you’ve heard the record, we have to ask: does it beat Zayn’s ‘Mind of Mine?’ VOTE!

Harry Styles, 23, dropped his self-titled debut album today, May 12, making his decision to fly solo absolutely official. While it’s undeniably different from Zayn Malik‘s music, at least sonically, we’d be amiss if we didn’t point out all the similarities between the two. To name just a few examples, they both sat down for deeply personal magazine cover interviews prior to releasing music (Billboard for Zayn; Rolling Stone for Harry) enjoy equally passionate fanbases, and are sexy as hell. But can you pick a favorite? VOTE!

Will all of that being said, it’s totally okay to love both former 1Ders with all your heart. Both musicians have made huge strides in the music world since leaving the band, to say the least. As Harry gears up for a residency on James Corden, plus his live tour dates, we hope to see similar accomplishments from Zayn, too. At the end of the day, we wish them both well! (And if they wanted to collaborate on a song one day, we wouldn’t complain.)

HollywoodLifers, VOTE in our poll and defend your choice in the comments!

