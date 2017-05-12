Jillian Jacqueline: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Country Star

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

If you haven’t listened to Jillian Jacqueline’s hot new song, ‘Reasons,’ yet…what are you waiting for?! Jillian is making her mark on the country music scene, and you can get to know her here!

1. Jillian Jacqueline has been passionate about music for a LONG time. She grew up with classic artists, like Elvis Presley and James Taylor, playing on the stereo in her home, and it led her to start performing in coffee shops from the time she was just seven years old. At eight, she recorded her very first album in a home studio.

2. Jillian had the opportunity to work with country music legend, Kenny Rogers, when she was cast in Christmas from the Heart, a three-month show on Broadway. She went on to tour with Kenny for several years.

3. Before she embarked on a solo career, Jillian actually started a band with her sisters called The Little Women Band. The girls toured around the country to share their music, but eventually, Jillian decided to leave the group to pursue her education at Philadelphia University.

4. After college, Jillian moved to Nashville to work as a country music singer and songwriter. She recorded an EP in 2013 with producer Richard Marx, and released the song, “Overdue,” with harmony from Vince Gill, in 2014. The track went on to be a great success, and she released more new music, including the single “Prime,” in 2016.

5. In 2017, Jillian put out the song “Reasons,” and it’s already making its way onto the country music charts. Jillian said the song, which is about a woman realizing her relationship has run its course and is finally ready to stop dragging it out for no reason, is a true story. If you haven’t listened to it yet…get on that! Now, we’re anxiously awaiting her first full-length album.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Jillian’s song “Reasons”!?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.