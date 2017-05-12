Harry Styles: Fans Just Discovered Who ‘Carolina’ Is About & It Will Blow Your Mind

REX/Shutterstock

One lucky Harry Styles fan had an entire SONG, ‘Carolina,’ written about her on his new album — and now, her identity has been revealed! Here’s how fans figured out the subject of the fan-favorite track.

When Harry Styles’ album tracklist was revealed, most people assumed the song “Carolina” would be about his ex, Caroline Flack. However, when he sang the song on the Today show May 9, it was revealed that the reference was to Carolina the place, not the name. Now, fans have done some digging and found out the subject of the song is actually a One Direction fan named Townes! She’s a girl from Carolina who Harry was photographed with once in 2016, which makes sense with the lyric in the song “I met her once and wrote a song about her.” Townes was reportedly 17 at the time.

The real lyric that gives the girl’s identity away, though, is in the first verse, where he sings, “She never saw herself as a west coaster, moved all the way cause her grandma told her, ‘Townes, better swim before you down.” Obviously, when listening to the song, one might just think he was saying ‘towns,’ but in the lyric booklet, the word is capitalized and includes the ‘E’ at the end, making it clear that the reference is to a person. Here’s a full explanation:

So we're meant to believe he wrote 'Carolina' for a fan he met, but couldn't remember her name so his label had to tell him the right one? K pic.twitter.com/9l2b8nTOtd — 1DGATE (@1DGATE) May 12, 2017

If you've been here for a while, you will REMEBER these pics. GUYS THIS IS HER THE FAN HE RAN INTO IS TOWNES AKA CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/bVYkWcN3sz — yassi (@hesvibe) May 12, 2017

Considering Harry only met the girl once, the lyrics like “How would I tell her that she’s all I think about? Well, I guess she just found out” and “I hope she hears me now,” all make perfect sense. Meanwhile, he admitted during a May 12 interview that the girl did find out about the song…and it was because of her DAD!

“So the person who it’s about found out — I found out about how they found out that it was [on the record],” he explained. “Their dad watches the Today Show and he, like, left her a voicemail saying, ‘Uh I think he just sang a song about you on the TV.” OMG, imagine waking up one morning and just finding out Harry Styles wrote a SONG ABOUT YOU?! It’s unclear exactly what happened when Harry and Townes hung out, but clearly, she had an affect on him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry writing “Carolina” about a fan?

