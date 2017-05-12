Miss USA 2017: Where, When & How To Watch The Epic Beauty Pageant

It’s that time again! The annual Miss USA pageant is finally here, and HollywoodLife.com has all the details you need on when, how and where to watch the competition!

The 2017 Miss USA Competition is on Sunday, May 14, live at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s the 66th annual competition, where 51 contestants will compete for the coveted Miss USA crown. The show will be hosted by Julianne Hough, 28, as it airs LIVE on FOX starting at 8pm ET and running until 10pm ET. You’ll need to check your local listings for exact channel and local start times.

If you don’t have a television at home, you should be able to watch the Miss USA pageant LIVE on PageantVision.com. According to the site, you can watch on a desktop or mobile if needed. You should also be able to watch LIVE on FOX’s website, too, but you may need a cable provider login to access the stream.

At the end of the show, Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber will pass the crown on to the next titleholder. The 27-year-old from Washington D.C. was the first ever Miss USA to be crowned while still an active member of the United States military. Sadly, her incredible reign will come to an end once she crowns the 2017 Miss USA winner.

