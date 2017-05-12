Nashville Predators Vs. Anaheim Ducks Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! The Nashville Predators have made it to the NHL Western Conference final for the first time and are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks. We’ve your way to watch game one via live stream on May 12 at 9pm EST.

The Anaheim Ducks get a chance for sweet revenge from the 2016 NHL playoffs when the Nashville Predators eliminated them in the first round after rallying from a 3-2 deficit. Now the two teams meet again in the Western Conference final and a chance to play for the Stanley Cup. The teams know the narrative of their past playoff history, but have their eyes on a bigger prize. “There’s so much on the line,” Predators center Mike Fisher said. “There’s that, but there’s also the winner of the series gets to play for the [Stanley] Cup so that’s probably the only motivation you need. They’re a great hockey team. We had a great series with them last year and we feel like it’s going to be an exciting round.”

Nashville is so happy to be in their first ever conference final despite 10 trips to the playoffs and have done it on sheer will and talent. “As far as this group here, we really believe in who we are as a team and that’s come a long way,” Mike said. “I know a lot of people didn’t at the start of these playoffs, but we did inside, and we’ve got to continue to build that. We’re playing a great opponent, but we’ve got a great opportunity.”

When you wake up and realize you're in the Conference Final. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VAjx9YboJl — NHL (@NHL) May 11, 2017

The Predators are well rested after taking out the St. Louis Blues in six games during the semi’s back on May 7, while the Ducks are coming off of a bruising seven game series against the Edmonton Oilers that just ended on May 10. The quackers at least get home ice advantage for the first two games despite just a day of downtime. For the Predators, they’re gearing up for what they expect to be a familiar match-up. “We’re assuming it’ll be pretty similar,” forward Ryan Johansen said. “We know what to expect from playing them last year as well. I don’t think there will be any surprises going over to Anaheim.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Predators or the Ducks?

