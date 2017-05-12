Chelsea Vs. West Brom Live Stream: Watch The Blues Attempt To Win The Premier League

This could be it. Chelsea needs only one more win to clinch the 2016-17 Premier League title. The Blues take on West Brom on May 12 at 3:00 PM ET so don’t miss a single second of this potential championship match!

After starting the week with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough, Chelsea could possibly kick off the weekend as Premier League champions. The Blues head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion F.C. (aka West Brom) at The Baggies’ home ground. If manager Antonio Conte, 47, leads the Blues to victory, that’s it: they’ll mathematically clinch the Premiership, winning their second title in three years. Football/soccer fans better tune in to see what happens.

If Chelsea doesn’t get the job done here, they’ll have two more chances: they face Watford on May 15 before taking on the already-relegated Sunderland on May 21. Chelsea’s closest competitor, Tottenham Hotspur, is 7 points behind. If the Blues beat the Baggies, their lead in the EPL will be extended to 10 points (3 points for a win), an insurmountable lead since the Spurs only have three games left in the season.

Realistically, the season could come down to the wire. The Spurs play Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City in their final three fixtures. It’s not beyond the Spurs’ ability to go 3-0 in the closing moments of the 2016-17 season, but Chelsea not winning at all? Seems very unlikely.

Chelsea has been on top of the Premier League table since match week 12, according to FanSided. They’ve only lost three times this season, dropping to Arsenal, Tottenham and (surprisingly) Crystal Palace. Diego Costa, 28, Eden Hazard, 26, and Pedro, 29, have led Chelsea in scoring, with Cesc Fabregas, 30, being an assisting superstar, helping create opportunities that lead to wins, according to ESPN FC. Their hard work and dominance has gotten them so close to the title: don’t expect Chelsea to take its foot off the gas in this game.

