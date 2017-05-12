Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Boston Celtics are hoping to punch their ticket to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals with a game six win over the Washington Wizards. We’ve got your way to watch the big match-up via live stream on May 12 at 8pm EST.

One win away! The Boston Celtics head into game six against the Washington Wizards with a 3-2 edge and would love to lock things up in their semifinal series. While Washington has home court advantage at the Verizon Center, history is not on their side. Their playoff runs in 2014 and 2015 ended with a loss in Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the top seed in the conference, and this year Boston is that team. If the Celtics win, they’ll advance to play the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals and that’s really the dream match-up that NBA fans have been hoping for.

The C’s destroyed the Wizards in game five with a 123-101 clubbing, as Avery Bradley, 26, and Al Hoford, 30, led the effort with a combined for 48 points on just 28 shots. “To be back here again is a blessing, and we need to take full advantage of this,” Avery said after his breakout play. “Next game, we need to come out and play with purpose. We’re in a great position, and it’s a great opportunity to make the Eastern Conference finals. We have to understand that, and we’re one game away, so we have to give our all next game. I told the guys, ‘The best feeling after we lost two games there would be finishing this series on their home court.’” Avery scored 25 of his 29 points before halftime, helping the Celtics go up by 16 after two quarters, which was a lead that the Wizards just couldn’t erase.

Relive the best plays from Wednesday night's Round 2 victory, brought to you by @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/wfjpvn68Zd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 11, 2017

“Our backs are against the wall, we’ve got to play better,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after team’s practice on May 11. “I’m disappointed we didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing. The focus — for whatever reason — we didn’t have that in the first quarter and they jumped on us. A lot of transition points. But we did not lose the series, we lost the game. I have all the confidence in our guys. We played well all year long in front of our fans, but we’re focused on playing much better and lock in on what we need to do.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Celtics or the Wizards?

