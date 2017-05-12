Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t hate the game! Tyga showed off his lyrical prowess in an epic new freestyle on May 11, but did he totally shade his former flame Kylie Jenner?! The rapper spit rhymes about how his superstar chick always ‘crawls back to him.’ Check this out!

Tyga, 27, is back in action! The rapper hit the studio with his boys and recorded a sizzling new freestyle track on May 11, spitting bars on a dope beat. With his fiery lyrics, fans couldn’t help but wonder if he was subliminally shading his ex Kylie Jenner, 19. He began the expletive-filled verse, “F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / She a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me.”

“I call it playboy tenacity,” T-Raww continues. “Look how I live, this is how it had to be / I want it now more than ever / More money, more problems but the money make it better / I ain’t trying to f*ck and that just f*cked her head up.” That was only a taste of his new flow, and clearly he’s staying on his grind. The rapper and Kylie recently called it quits, but he’s wasted no time moving on. Tyga was recently spotted with a sexy singer named Anitta at Nobu LA on May 10. This outing was one day after his trip to Mexico, where he spent time with another fling Jordan Ozuna!

Meanwhile, Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott, 25, has also been heating up. The reality star was spotted cozying up to her new beau at his Miami concert on May 7. She and her BFF, Jordyn Woods, took a private jet to the city for Travis’ show, and she was even seen sitting on his lap! Kylie was first linked to the “Antidote” rapper in April, one month after splitting from Tyga.

As we previously reported, Kylie will always hold a special place in her heart for Tyga. “They have been through some serious ups and downs and she still really cares for him — she always will,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s her first love and that will never change.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is talking about Kylie or a new fling? Tell us!

