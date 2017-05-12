Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Tyga just sparked more Blac Chyna reunion rumors, as he gushed over a super sexy pic she posted on Instagram May 12. He seems to be a big fan of her cleavage! Check it out, here.

Following his heartbreaking split with Kylie Jenner, Tyga, 27, has been trying really hard to win Blac Chyna, 28, back. Not only is he still working on the “perfect” Mother’s Day gift, which he’ll give her this weekend, but he also just gushed over a sexy Instagram photo she posted on May 12 — one in which she’s showing off her ample cleavage! (See it above.) Tyga didn’t comment under the photo, but he definitely “liked” it, and there’s a receipt to prove it. If you look under the photo above, you can see his name listed as someone who tapped the heart! And what makes this so interesting is the fact that Tyga wants to make things work with Chyna again, now that he and Kylie are no more.

“Tyga wants to make things right with Chyna and is preparing to go above and beyond to make her feel like the queen she is on Mother’s Day,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the right thing to do. He’s thinking of going out and copping her the finest and most exquisite diamond or gold necklace he can find. She loves jewels and so does he, so it’ll be a fun little scavenger hunt for him.” Click here to see more pics of Blac Chyna!

Perhaps Tyga’s “like” is just the start to all the love he plans on showering Blac Chyna with this weekend.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Tyga liking Blac Chyna’s sexy new pic? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.