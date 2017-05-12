SplashNews

Trouble in paradise? Just two days after Tyga and Brazilian singer, Anitta’s date, she was spotted kissing another man! Tyga and Anitta are rumored to be collaborating for business and pleasure, however, she may have a different idea! Find out who she was caught lip-locking with!

Three’s a crowd but, Brazilian babe, Anitta, doesn’t seem to mind! She was caught kissing Colombian singer, Maluma on May 2! We would’ve called it adorable, but she’s rumored to be dating Tyga, 27! So, what’s going on here?

Anitta [who’s real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado] and Maluma’s kiss took place during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She and the sexy Colombian singer performed their hit, “Sim Ou Não” [which means “Yes or No”]. At the end of their sultry performance, that’s when the duo gave the crowd a show and a half!

However, just eight days later, she was spotted on a sweet date night with Tyga in LA! The pair grabbed dinner at Hollywood hotspot, Nobu. And, Anitta even posted a photo with Tyga, where they appeared to be collaborating on some new music. The dating rumors swirled after their Nobu night, but, their relationship may just be strictly business.

It’s hard to tell what’s actually going on in Tyga’s love life at the moment. He’s fresh out of a breakup with Kylie Jenner, 19, but he’s got his hands in the dating jar. The rapper was reportedly on vacation in Mexico with model, Jordan Ozuna, 27, [around May 8]. Then, he was spotted with Anitta, as you know.

Another reason Anitta and Tyga’s relationship may be platonic is because she’s been known to get cozy with Maluma. According to a very telling YouTube video [below], it looks like Anitta and the sexy singer are used to displaying major PDA.

And, if you recognized Maluma, it’s because you’ve probably already jammed out to his music. He has a chart-topping song with Shakira, 40, titled, “Chantaje”. The artists’ video even reached one billion views on YouTube, which earned them the title of becoming the fastest Spanish-language video to hit the billion mark. Maluma’s also friendly with Selena Gomez, 24.

