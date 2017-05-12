Tiny Wants To ‘Punish’ T.I. For Partying With Bernice Burgos At Strip Club: ‘She’s Hurting’

REX/Shutterstock

After T.I. flaunted his relationship with Bernice Burgos at an NYC club on May 11, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was NOT happy. Now HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s got a revenge plan in store for her ex! She was going to take the high road, but now she’s ‘angry.’

Although Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, finally served T.I., 36, with divorce papers on April 24, their lovers quarrel is far from over. Tiny’s “hurt” about T.I.’s new relationship with model, Bernice Burgos, and the games have just begun.

“Tiny is trying to use her pain as a reminder of why she had no choice but to end things,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s praying and leaning on God and trying to take the higher road. But, she’s angry too. She’s hurting and a part of her wants to hurt T.I. right back and give him a taste of his own medicine.” Uh-oh!

In case you guys didn’t know, Tiny has a flirty friendship with retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather, 40, that has reportedly set T.I. off in the past. So, what better way to ruffle Tip’s feathers than to link back up with Floyd, right? Well, “Floyd’s club opening in Las Vegas is this weekend and he invited Tiny to come down and celebrate,” our insider revealed! “She wasn’t going to go, but since T.I. was in the club with Bernice, she’s now talking about going to punish him.” Two can play that game!

Tiny and Floyd go way back; all the way to 2014. T.I. and Floyd actually got into a brawl in Las Vegas after Tiny posted a photo with Floyd’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather. Floyd reportedly yelled, “Control your b–ch motherf–ker.” Then, at a press conference two months later, the Floyd was asked about his feud with T.I., and he claimed, “I was f–king his b**ch,” in response. Wow!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny will go to Vegas this weekend?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.