T.I. & Tiny: Seeing Him With Bernice Burgos At Strip Club ‘Was A Knife In Her Heart’

REX/Shutterstock

T.I flaunted his relationship with Bernice Burgos at Meek Mill’s birthday party on May 11…and Tiny is NOT happy about it. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why she’s feeling so betrayed by her ex.

Tiny is the one who filed for divorce from T.I., but that doesn’t mean she wants to see him parading around strip clubs with other women. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened on May 11, when the rapper partied the night away at New York’s ACES nightclub with Bernice Burgos. “Tiny was feeling strong until she saw that video of Tip in the club with Bernice,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.”She says she’s done and wants him gone, but it’s not that cut and dry. This is the man she was with for 15 years of her life. Seeing him with Bernice again was a knife in her heart.”

It doesn’t look like Tiny will get her wish of T.I. keeping things more low-key, though. We’ve also heard EXCLUSIVELY that the 36-year-old has “strong feelings” for Bernice, and wants to be free to express them. “Tip and Bernice our together,” our source explained. “He doesn’t give a f*** anymore and will continue to bring his babe out in public.” Although it as initially rumored that T.I. and Bernice’s relationship is what broke up the rapper’s marriage, Tiny confirmed on The Wendy Williams Show April 20 that Bernice wasn’t even in the picture until after divorce papers were filed.

Still, Tiny definitely isn’t thrilled that Bernice is such a big part of T.I’s life now. During the Wendy Williams interview, she also bashed Bernice for not knowing her place. “She’s supposed to be quiet,” Tiny ranted. “Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be QUIET!” Something tells me this drama is just getting started…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny has a right to be upset over T.I. and Bernice’s relationship!?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.