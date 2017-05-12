Tiny Filming Her Own Reality Show With ‘L&HH’ Star After T.I. Split? See Evidence

Courtesy of Instagram

Out with the old, in with the new? ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ is coming to an end, but has Tiny already started filming her own reality show? She teased the possibility on May 12, sharing an epic picture alongside ‘L&HH’ star Brandi Boyd!

T.I., 36, and Tiny’s, 41, long-running reality show premiered its final season in April and it looks like she’s already found a solid new gig! Taking to Instagram on May 12, she shared a flirty picture with her girls, including Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Brandi Boyd, 32. “Early morning & late nights in LA👑💋 Being “Tameka Tiny Harris”… 🙏🏽coming soon,” she captioned the photo, leading fans to wonder if she was announcing a brand new solo reality show. Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they seemingly rekindled their romance before parting ways again. The drama hasn’t simmered down, so this could be Tiny’s way of embracing the next chapter of her life!

Tiny’s already starting to receive congratulatory messages about her new show via social media, even though she’s yet to confirm the rumors. As we previously reported, “Tiny is not done with reality TV. She wants her own show — without T.I. Her focus right now is on her reunion with Xscape and she thinks a show about their comeback is the next step for her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re working on a new album and tour and Tiny wants to film it all. The rest of the girls are for it and they have a very loyal fan base, so the odds are high.”

After lasting six seasons, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle will conclude with eight episodes, appropriately ending on its 100th episode this spring. The exes are doing their best to move on, but the rapper ruffled some feathers while partying at New York’s ACES nightclub on May 11 with Bernice Burgos, 37. Even though many speculated Bernice caused their marriage to end, Tiny confirmed she had nothing to do with their rocky split on The Wendy Williams show.

“Tiny was feeling strong until she saw that video of Tip in the club with Bernice,” another insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants him gone, but it’s not that cut and dry. This is the man she was with for 15 years of her life.” Hopefully, Tiny’s preparing for a new adventure!

