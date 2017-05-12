T.I. ‘Low Key Loves’ Bernice Burgos: Plans To Take Her On Family Vacation With Kids

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. loves Bernice Burgos! The rapper has some major plans for his gorgeous new lady that are sure to upset his wife Tiny Harris. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that TIP ‘low key loves’ Bernice and plans to take her on a family vacay with his kids so that they can all ‘bond.’

Tiny Harris, 41, should brace herself “ASAP” because she’s not going to like what her husband, if she still even calls him that, has up his sleeves. T.I., 36, is in love with his front and center piece Bernice Burgos, 37! T.I.’s thinks she’s absolutely gorgeous and is no longer afraid to be seen out and in public with her and is planning to take their relationship to the next level. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that T.I. wants to take his lovely girlfriend on a vacation along with his children so that they can all know one another and form a “bond” together.

“TIP’s really into Bernice. Like, she’s his number one. He low-key loves her and wants her to be a big part of his life which is why he’s contemplating taking her and his children on a family vacation when he’s done with his tour,” a source close to the I’m Serious artist tells HollywoodLife.com. “The four of them are the most important people in his life and he thinks it’s about time Bernice really got to know his children since he plans on being with her for the long haul!

Wow! TIP sure does have incredibly strong feelings for Bernice. Our source indicates that he’s preparing to let Tiny in on his plans and he knows that’s going to upset her and be one big uphill and nasty battle. “He doesn’t know how to tell Tiny. That would kill her and make her freak out,” the source says. “But he’s trying to do the right thing and be open and honest with everybody, especially Bernice and his children.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think TI should be trying to make his kids bond with his new girl?

