Tiny Gives Bernice Burgos A Run For Her Money With Jaw-Dropping Booty Pic: Tempting T.I.?

Bootylicious! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is not one to be outdone by estranged hubby T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos. You’ve got to see her incredible butt pic that shows off her enviable backside that’s bound to temp Tip.

Tiny Harris has definitely been keeping up with her squat routines at the gym because her booty is looking perkier than ever! The 41-year-old mom of four showed off her incredible backside in an Instagram pic on May 12 and day-um does she look smoking hot. Standing in front of a lake in a skin-tight pink catsuit, she has her back turned to the camera which gives us a perfect look at her amazing behind and skinny little waist. She’s glancing over her left shoulder at the camera with a smirk on her face that shows she KNOWS she looks incredible, as her perfectly styled blonde hair flows down her back. There’s no way estranged hubby T.I. could see that picture and not be pretty sad at what he’s missing out on.

If looking good is the best revenge, she’s certainly getting that on T.I. after he took possible new lady Bernice Burgos, 37, to a strip club on May 11. She’s been his rumored side piece for several months now, and the 36-year-old rapper hasn’t been as shy about being seen with her ever since he finally accepted Tiny’s divorce papers on Apr. 24.

Tip made it clear that he was tired of being married to Tiny in a shocking radio interview on Apr. 11. “In my life, there will be two different things. There will be people, place and things that help me get there, and there will be people, place and things that distract me and deter me,” T.I. continued. “Marriage and what marriage means…is just going to distract me,” he declared. Brutal! The couple still has their three kids together and at least for now are continuing to film their VH-1 reality show The Family Hustle so they still need to play nice even if their six-year marriage is coming to an end.

