Summer TV Guide: When Your Faves Return & New Obsessions Begin

Reeling over your favorite show being axed? Not to worry, Summer has a great deal of new shows coming your way — and some of your favorites are set to return.

From finding love with Rachel Lindsay, to seeing if any single reality stars can find love on E!, the summer TV lineup is stacked. Not only are shows like Teen Wolf set to air their final episodes, but we’re also getting a few nostalgia shows thrown at us: Twin Peaks will air more episodes on Showtime; the Dirty Dancing remake will swoop in on ABC; the cast of Love Actually are back together and The Gong Show is returning at ABC. Yes, it’s really 2017.

With Upfronts underway, ABC axed twelve shows on May 11, but maybe it was just making room for new programming? There are some fresh new shows like The Bold Type on Freeform and Jennifer Lopez‘s World of Dance on NBC coming soon and we’re pretty stoked. Here’s a full guide for your summer viewing pleasure:

Sunday, May 14

2017 Miss USA (7 p.m.) (Fox)

Wednesday, May 17

Downward Dog (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)

Friday, May 19

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

12 Monkeys (8 p.m.) (Syfy)

Saturday, May 20

The Wizard of Lies (8 p.m.) (HBO)

Sunday, May 21

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Monday, May 22

The Bachelorette (8 p.m.) (ABC)

Tuesday, May 23

Casual (Hulu)

Wednesday, May 24

Dirty Dancing (ABC)

Thursday, May 25

Love Connection (8 p.m.) (Fox)

The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

Monday, May 29

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (9 p.m.) (The CW)

Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Tuesday, May 30

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m.) (NBC)

House of Cards (Netflix)

World of Dance (10 p.m.) (NBC)

Wednesday, May 31

The Carmichael Show (9 p.m.) (NBC)

Masterchef (8 p.m.) (Fox)

Kingdom (AT&T/DirecTV)

June

Sunday, June 4

I’m Dying Up Here (10 p.m.) (Showtime)

Monday, June 5

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Stitchers (Freeform)

Friday, June 9

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Saturday, June 10

Orphan Black (10 p.m.) (BBC America)

Sunday, June 11

American Grit (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Celebrity Family Feud (8 p.m.) (ABC)

$100,000 Pyramid (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Monday, June 12

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m.) (NBC)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (10 p.m.) (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m.) (Fox)

Superhuman series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)

Tuesday, June 13

Face Off (9 p.m.) (Syfy)

Wednesday, June 14

To Tell the Truth (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Sunday, June 18

Botched (9 p.m.) (E!)

Monday, June 19

Preacher (9 p.m.) (AMC)

Thursday, June 22

The Wall (8 p.m.) (NBC)

The Night Shift (9 p.m.) (NBC)

Boy Band (8 p.m.) (ABC)

The Gong Show (10 p.m.) (ABC)

Wednesday, June 28

Big Brother (8 p.m.) (CBS)

Younger (10 p.m.) (TVLand)

Thursday, June 29

Zoo (10 p.m.) (CBS)

Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m.) (ABC)

TBD: Teen Wolf (MTV)

July

Sunday, July 9

Candy Crush series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)

Famously Single (10 p.m.) (E!)

Tuesday, July 11

The Fosters (Freeform)

The Bold Type series premiere (Freeform)

Sunday, July 16

Game of Thrones (9 p.m.) (HBO)

Sunday, July 23

Ballers (10 p.m.) (HBO)

Insecure (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)

Monday, July 24

Somewhere Between (10 p.m.) (ABC)

August

Sunday, August 6

Sharknado 5 (8 p.m.) (Syfy)

Tuesday, August 8

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m.) (ABC)

Wednesday, August 9

The Story of Diana: Part One (9 p.m.) (ABC)

Thursday, August 10

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (9 p.m.) (NBC)

The Story of Diana: Part Two (9 p.m.) (ABC)

