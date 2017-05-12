Summer TV Guide: When Your Faves Return & New Obsessions Begin

Reeling over your favorite show being axed? Not to worry, Summer has a great deal of new shows coming your way — and some of your favorites are set to return.
From finding love with Rachel Lindsay, to seeing if any single reality stars can find love on E!, the summer TV lineup is stacked. Not only are shows like Teen Wolf set to air their final episodes, but we’re also getting a few nostalgia shows thrown at us: Twin Peaks will air more episodes on Showtime; the Dirty Dancing remake will swoop in on ABC; the cast of Love Actually are back together and The Gong Show is returning at ABC. Yes, it’s really 2017.
With Upfronts underway, ABC axed twelve shows on May 11, but maybe it was just making room for new programming? There are some fresh new shows like The Bold Type on Freeform and Jennifer Lopez‘s World of Dance on NBC coming soon and we’re pretty stoked. Here’s a full guide for your summer viewing pleasure:
Sunday, May 14
2017 Miss USA (7 p.m.) (Fox)
Wednesday, May 17
Downward Dog (9:30 p.m.) (ABC)
Friday, May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
12 Monkeys (8 p.m.) (Syfy)
Saturday, May 20
The Wizard of Lies (8 p.m.) (HBO)
Sunday, May 21
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Monday, May 22
The Bachelorette (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Tuesday, May 23
Casual (Hulu)
Wednesday, May 24
Dirty Dancing (ABC)
Thursday, May 25
Love Connection (8 p.m.) (Fox)
The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)
Monday, May 29
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (9 p.m.) (The CW)
Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Tuesday, May 30
America’s Got Talent (8 p.m.) (NBC)
House of Cards (Netflix)
World of Dance (10 p.m.) (NBC)
Wednesday, May 31
The Carmichael Show (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Masterchef (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Kingdom (AT&T/DirecTV)
June
Sunday, June 4
I’m Dying Up Here (10 p.m.) (Showtime)
Monday, June 5
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Stitchers (Freeform)
Friday, June 9
Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Saturday, June 10
Orphan Black (10 p.m.) (BBC America)
Sunday, June 11
American Grit (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Celebrity Family Feud (8 p.m.) (ABC)
$100,000 Pyramid (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Monday, June 12
American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m.) (NBC)
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (10 p.m.) (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m.) (Fox)
Superhuman series premiere (9 p.m.) (Fox)
Tuesday, June 13
Face Off (9 p.m.) (Syfy)
Wednesday, June 14
To Tell the Truth (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Sunday, June 18
Botched (9 p.m.) (E!)
Monday, June 19
Preacher (9 p.m.) (AMC)
Thursday, June 22
The Wall (8 p.m.) (NBC)
The Night Shift (9 p.m.) (NBC)
Boy Band (8 p.m.) (ABC)
The Gong Show (10 p.m.) (ABC)
Wednesday, June 28
Big Brother (8 p.m.) (CBS)
Younger (10 p.m.) (TVLand)
Thursday, June 29
Zoo (10 p.m.) (CBS)
Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m.) (ABC)
TBD: Teen Wolf (MTV)
July
Sunday, July 9
Candy Crush series premiere (9 p.m.) (CBS)
Famously Single (10 p.m.) (E!)
Tuesday, July 11
The Fosters (Freeform)
The Bold Type series premiere (Freeform)
Sunday, July 16
Game of Thrones (9 p.m.) (HBO)
Sunday, July 23
Ballers (10 p.m.) (HBO)
Insecure (10:30 p.m.) (HBO)
Monday, July 24
Somewhere Between (10 p.m.) (ABC)
August
Sunday, August 6
Sharknado 5 (8 p.m.) (Syfy)
Tuesday, August 8
Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m.) (ABC)
Wednesday, August 9
The Story of Diana: Part One (9 p.m.) (ABC)
Thursday, August 10
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (9 p.m.) (NBC)
The Story of Diana: Part Two (9 p.m.) (ABC)
