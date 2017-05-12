Scott Disick Tries To Bond With Mason & Penelope With A Pizza Party: Watch It Backfire

Courtesy of Instagram

Ah parenthood! Scott Disick had one of those days as he tried to bond with his kids Mason and Penelope over a pizza party on May 11, only for it to go horribly wrong. We’ve got the hilarious video, right here.

There’s nothing like quality daddy duty and Scott Disick tried his best to make a fun afternoon for his kids Mason, seven, and Penelope, four. On May 11 he whipped out his smartphone to capture what he hoped would be a lunchtime treat. “What do we have here guys, a little pizza party?” Scott asked in a jaunty voice while focused on Pen’s face chewing away on some crust. Mason snapped back a loud ‘No!” as he had a slice in hand and was spinning around on a kitchen chair. “What are you eating P?” he asked his little girl who just wouldn’t play along, saying “Hello strangers,” in a perky voice as she seemed to know that their private meal was going to be made public.

Scott was trying his best to bond with this kids saying “It sounds like we have a pizza party going on,” until Mason yelled back at the top of his lungs, “We’re not.”We’re not having a pizza party, that’s stupid!” HAH! Scott’s son just didn’t want any part of trying to make their meal a little more fun. Meanwhile, Pen just kept on chewing away completely oblivious to her older brother’s tantrum.

It’s so cute watching Scott be more involved with his kids lives, even he does have to put up with bratty spells like the one Mason had. It helps deflect from reports that he’s been partying super hard because he’s furious that baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been spotted getting super close with hot young model Younes Bendjima, 24. Two can play at that game though, as he was seen having a romantic dinner with 21-year-old model Ella Ross. Oh well, as long as they’re both loving co-parents to their three kids, that’s what’s really important.

