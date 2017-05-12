Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian At War: There’s No Chance For A ‘Happy Ending’

REX/Shutterstock

The battle is on! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are playing one nasty game with each other, and it’s now gotten more vicious than ever! Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details.

Still have hope that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 33, will end up getting back together? Well, you’re about to become disappointed. Things have gone from bad to worse and they are officially at odds with each other. Sadly, any hope for a positive outcome is pretty much dead at this point.

“Kourtney and Scott have declared all-out war on each other right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They have never been more upset with how they are treating each other and any chance of a happy ending together is long gone.” Kourtney also “made a promise to herself, and her sisters, that she will absolutely never take [Scott] back ever again.”

Kourtney has moved on with Younes Bendjima, 23, and Scott is pissed about that! And it looks like his new girlfriend, Ella Ross, 19, could strictly be a rebound. “Scott is pretty messed up about the whole situation with Kourtney too,” our insider shares. “He is furious that Kourt is running around with some new guy and so he simply can’t stand by and sit in his own pity. He is going after Kourtney too by dating his own young model.”

Scott and Kourtney are basically seeing who can hurt each other the most. “[Scott] feels like this is a game he can play better than Kourtney cause he has been doing it for so long,” the source reveals. “If Kourtney is going to date one stud, then Scott will make sure he is seen with three other hot girls. It is war and Scott feels hurt by Kourt’s actions so he is firing back with his own reckless love life.”

HollywoodLifers, does this war between Scott and Kourtney just blow you away?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.