Rihanna Rocks Sexy, Loose Waves At Dior Cruise Show — Get Her Hot Look

REX/Shutterstock

Every time we see Rihanna, she looks better than ever before! The singer and actress showed off a stunning, curly-haired look at the Dior Cruise Collection 2018 show in California on May 11. Get her look below!

Rihanna can wear anything and look good but she was BEYOND at the Dior Cruise Collection in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 11. She wore a giant fur coat, draped off her shoulders and belted over jeans. She’s Rihanna. She can do and wear whatever she wants. Her hair was in gorgeous waves, and looked slightly wet. Her hair was styled by her longtime hairstylist Yusef.

Her natural, bronzey makeup was done by Mylah Morales. I mean, honestly, so stunning! Although her makeup was very natural and subdued, her nails were super bright and fun! The bold orange was a very pop of color for Spring — love it! Rihanna was dripping in jewelry. Her look was over-the-top yet she made it seem totally cool, casual and effortless. That’s the magic of RiRi!

She always brings it with her looks at Dior shows. Back in March, at the Paris Fashion Show, she rocked super dark lips and teal nails. But our favorite Dior look from RiRi was back in October 2015, when she went for full-on glamour with a stunning updo, pink lips and cat eyeliner. Gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rihanna’s hair at the Dior Cruise show?

