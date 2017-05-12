Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

It has been such a jam-packed week with a ton of events & some of our fave celebs stepped out in their best looks! We rounded up our favorite looks & can’t decide who was best dressed of the week — what do you guys think? VOTE.

It was so hard to narrow our best dressed list down to just 10 people considering this week was full of events and so many celebrities were out and about. We have to start with Priyanka Chopra, 34, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she opted to wear this sequin frock. She wore a gold and black stripe, skin-tight Sally LaPointe midi dress and paired it with Zanotti heels and a leather Saint Laurent jacket. What did you guys think of her outfit?

Next up is our fave girl Rihanna, 29, of course. She headed to the Dior Resort 2018 fashion show in LA rocking a pair of high-waisted baggy boyfriend jeans and went above and beyond when she rocked a huge fur coat as a shirt, going completely braless underneath! She paired the fur with two western belts cinching in her waist, combat boots, and a cool cowboy hat — she is amazing.

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, stole the show on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV awards when she opted to wear a cute purple Fausto Puglisi mini dress completely covered in embroidery and embellishments with extra jewels. The best part of the dress, though, was the two gaping cutouts on the sides showing off her amazing figure. Last but never least was Jennifer Lopez, 47, our MVP. She stepped out in an all-white Jonathan Simkhai ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels. To see more of the best red carpet looks at the MTV Awards, click here!

We cannot decide who was best dressed of the week — what do you guys think? VOTE above & let us know!