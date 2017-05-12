Paris Jackson Shares Nude Sunbathing Pic & Then Slams Haters After Backlash

Courtesy of Instagram

Paris Jackson is making no apologies about the fact that she likes to be naked! She clapped back at haters on May 12 after getting heat for posting a nude sunbathing photo. We’ve got her full message, right here.

What’s wrong with being naked? Nothing according to Paris Jackson as she slammed haters after posting a nude Snapchat pic. She was seen lying on a green lounger outside with her beloved dog Koa and wrote “Sunbathing with the pup,” while ladybugs covered her bare nipples. Some fans thought it was too racy and got on her case about it with a big backlash. The 19-year old came back with an INCREDIBLE response on Instagram for all of the prudes out there. “I cannot apologize for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret,” about how she loves the freedom of being nude. She added that “being naked makes us human.”

“Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself,” the model added for good measure. You go girl, way to tell ’em!

