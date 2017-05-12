North West Proves She’s Kanye’s Daughter By Screaming At Photogs — Adorable Video

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like North West really DOES take after her famously ill-tempered dad Kanye West! Lashing out at paps in a hilarious episode outside LA’s Museum of Ice Cream, the 3-year-old repeatedly yelled, ‘No pictures’ at cameras, and she did NOT look happy. Eeek, like father, like daughter!

The selfie queen’s daughter apparently doesn’t like to have her picture taken! While leaving the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles on May 11, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 39, daughter North West, 3, proved she’s not into the family business as she screamed at photographers to stop taking photos! But although slightly startling — and also slightly hilarious — we def need to remember that this little girl is only three years old! “No pictures,” Nori yelled multiple times at the pack of paparazzi flocking around her mom’s car. Of course the shutterbugs continued to snap away anyways! CLICK HERE TO WATCH NORTH SCREAM AT PHOTOGRAPHERS.

“Come on Boo Boo, no more pictures, Ok,” Kim says to her daughter as she shuffles her into the van. “We’re going to get you into the car.” At least Kim’s a good sport about it all! Kim and North left the popular attraction with family members Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Mason Disick, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4. And while outside, Nori didn’t seem to be in the best mood, INSIDE the museum was apparently a different story! After all, Kim made sure to snap while exploring all the museum had to offer, and in one pic she’s sweetly posing next to a pink wall with her daughter in her arms — aw!

But while Kim may love the spotlight, North’s not the only one in the fam who DOESN’T. In fact, even the reality star admitted that her eldest takes after her husband. “She’s really, really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us, or thinks she does,” Kim explained to Ellen DeGeneres just last month. “She is Kanye’s twin. Same personality, says the same wild things. She’ll just sit looking at me right here, and be like, ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen,’ or whoever it is. And I’m like, ‘Not now,’ and she’s like, ‘Why, mom? I’m just being honest.’” Yep, that’s def Kanye’s daughter right there.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of this vid? Should the paparazzi just leave the little girl alone?

