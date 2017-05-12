Nick Jonas Obsesses Over Ex Miley Cyrus’ New Song About Liam — See Pic

Amicable exes! Nick Jonas officially gave Miley Cyrus his stamp of approval when he gushed over her new single, ‘Malibu’ on May 11! You have to see the adorable photo!

It’s been over a decade since Miley Cyrus, 24, and Nick Jonas, 24, dated, and now, their friendship is still stronger than ever! On May 11, Nick gave Miley’s new hit, “Malibu” a thumbs up on Instagram! He showed his 12 million followers that he spent a portion of his Thursday night jamming to his exes new single. And, there’s no shame in his game!

Nick and Miley have moved on since their 2007 split and they’ve only proven to be mature exes. Miley is happily engaged to Liam Hemsworth, 27, and although Nick is single, he’s been in and out of the dating scene. He began dating former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, 25, in 2013. However, the pair ended their relationship after two years together in 2015, due to long distance among other things.

Enough of the relationship chat; We need to dive back into Miley’s new single! Talk about a comeback track?! “Malibu” is a catchy, acoustic ballad that we can’t stop listening to! It’s a total 180 from her past hits on her Bangerz album, and we’re loving her new and improved sound.

The music video shows Miley prancing along the ocean on a beach and she’s never looked better. Her blonde, crimped hair blows in the wind while she dances and flirts with the camera.

Miley actually revealed that “Malibu” is all about Liam, and different from anything she’s done before. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she explained during a recent interview with Billboard. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?’” Amazing!

We also have to mention that Nick wasn’t the only one who showed Miley some love over “Malibu”. Katy Perry, 32, tweeted that she loved the new song and Miley went wild! “Love this!”, Katy said, adding “Sounds like you just pulled up to liberation station.” Miley took a screenshot of the tweet and uploaded it to Instagram with the caption “Yaaaaaaaaas!” We love seeing artists support each other!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s new song?!