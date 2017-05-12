Miss USA Swimsuit Competition: See The Stunning Photos

Break out the bikinis! One of the most highly anticipated portions of the Miss USA competition is the swimsuit category! Before the pageant kicks off on May 14, we have the stunning photos of ALL 51 contestants! Check them out, here!

The swimsuit portion of the 2017 Miss USA pageant is here… kind of! Although we have yet to see the lovely women walk the competition stage, HollywoodLife.com has all of the stunning photos! From Miss New Jersey, to Miss Rhode Island, you’re going to want to see the beautiful swimsuits that the competition will feature. Check out the 51 contestants in our gallery above!

Each and every contestant looked incredible in their colorful, patterned and unique swimsuits! Yandy.com is actually the official swimwear sponsor for the 2017 pageant, and we couldn’t be happier about the news. When the contestants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia walk the Miss USA stage, they will be rocking “vibrant prints and patterns, sleek lines and on-trend silhouettes,” according to the brand. And we have to say, we are loving all of the bright colors!

And, get this — The lucky winner of the entire competition will go home with a swim wardrobe from Yandy! Also, if there was a particular suit that caught your eye, [or 30, like us], you can actually purchase the same exact pieces on Yandy’s website. How cool?!

While we wait for the competition to officially begin on May 14, here’s some quick things to know: Miss USA will take place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Julianne Hough, 28, and Terrence Jenkins, 35, are this year’s hosts and it’s bound to be an entertaining show. But, if you want to know how to watch the pageant, CLICK HERE!

HollywoodLifers, which swimsuit is YOUR favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.