Michelle Obama Shames Donald Trump: Why Is ‘Someone’ OK With Kids Eating Crap

Associated Press

Uh oh! Michelle Obama had a bone to pick at an annual health conference on May 12, blasting Donald Trump without mentioning him by name. Criticizing his school lunch decision, Michelle asked why ‘someone’ was fine with kids eating crap!

Michelle Obama, 53, kept it real while speaking at an annual health conference in Washington, D.C., on May 12. The former First Lady revealed that she was livid over the Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunch healthier. Without directly calling out President Donald Trump, 70, by name at the event, she made a very passionate plea to parents across the nation. “Moms, think about this,” she began, questioning the motives behind this controversial choice. “I don’t care what state you live in, take me out of the equation, like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap.” Hint, hint!

“You have to stop and think, ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you and why is that a partisan issue?” Michelle continued. “Why would that be political?” She explained that without healthier lunches available for the millions of kids who eat federally subsidized meals at school, they will end up eating convenient, and likely less nutritious food. “Because here’s the secret: If somebody is doing that, they don’t care about your kid and we need to demand everyone to care deeply about our kids,” Michelle concluded.

Michelle wasn’t afraid to publicly call out Trump’s administration, shortly after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the department will delay an upcoming requirement to reduce the amount of sodium in school meals. Additionally, he also noted that he will keep issuing waivers that require more whole grains to be served at schools. This motion goes against what Michelle worked so hard towards during her eight years as first lady — more beneficial options for kids!

Michelle was even more upset considering her “Let’s Move” program, which aims at tackling the problem of childhood obesity. She concluded, “How about we stop asking kids how they feel about their food? Kids, my kids included, if they could eat pizza and french fries every day with ice cream on top and a soda, they would think they were happy, until they got sick.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Michelle Obama on this topic? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.