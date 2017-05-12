Courtesy of Power98

Holy moly! The video of Matt Jordan and Peter Thomas’ radio station brawl was finally released on May 12, and it’s even crazier than we imagined! See the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars throw down, here.

Brace yourselves, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, because this video is about to blow your minds! We heard about Matt Jordan, 30, and Peter Thomas, 56, going toe-to-toe at the Power98 station back in March, when reports of a fight originally surfaced. Peter described the brawl for TMZ, and it sounded pretty wild. On May 12 the video finally dropped, and boy, was he right. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s exes totally threw down!

It all allegedly started when Matt said Peter coached him on how to scam Kenya out of money. In the video, Peter sits calmly in the corner while Matt gets more and more riled up. The host tries to calm him, and even promises to let him talk to her alone without Peter. However, he chucks a water bottle at his co-star and then weasels around the host and goes for the older man. Next thing you know, they’re throwing each other on top of the tables, knocking over computers and damaging thousands of dollars worth of equipment until radio station staff peel them apart!

Peter’s original description definitely made it sound like he beat Matt up, but we’re not so sure that’s the case. It looks like Peter spends a lot of time in a head lock. Now the star is pressing charges against Matt, and subpoenaed the video from the station. We would be a little scared if Matt came after us, too. He’s 6’5″ and 250 pounds, plus he has a criminal record of reckless driving, vandalism and more. Yikes! We’re just glad the video was finally released for the world to see, and that nobody got hurt.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the shocking fight video between the RHOA stars? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.