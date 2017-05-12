Courtesy of Lifetime

Yikes! Things got super explosive on ‘Married at First Sight,’ when Nate Duhon told his wife, Sheila Downs, that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. This made Sheila cry pretty hard and it makes us wonder — are these two over for good?

Nate Duhon, 25, and Sheila Downs’, 30, romance seems pretty dead at this point. After becoming one of the three couples on this season of Married at First Sight, Nate waited till the last day of their honeymoon to tell his wife that he couldn’t be married to her anymore. Sheila was heartbroken to hear this in the latest episode that aired on May 11, and she started crying right at the dinner table. How sad!

Sheila then went into a devastating speech on how she always felt like she was worth being loved. “I spent the majority of my 20s trying to convince men that they wanted this,” she said as she let her tears out. “When I’m easy to love, I’m easy to love. I never had someone to love me when I wasn’t easy to love.” She then got up from the table and walked away, leaving us to wonder if these two are about to fall in the same path as Sonia Granados, 34, and Nick Pendergrast, 34.

Sheila and Nate’s honeymoon pretty much hit rock bottom after they had an argument during a ping pong game because Sheila felt like Nate was being too competitive. Apparently, losing is something he just can’t do, so his wife called him a “sore loser.” This led to an uncomfortable conversation, during which the pair realized how different they are from each other. Check it out below.

“I feel in competitive moments you feel the need to diminish my light in order to shine brighter,” Sheila told Nate. At one point, Nate tried to grab her hand, but she didn’t want him to. Now the marriage could be at its breaking point.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sheila and Nate are through or could they work it out? Let us know!

