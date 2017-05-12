Kylie Jenner ‘Nearly Died’ Laughing At Tyga After Hearing His Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock

LOL! Kylie Jenner ‘nearly died’ from laughter when she heard Tyga throwing shade at her during a new freestyle rap, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. She thinks he’s ‘out of his mind.’

After hearing Tyga, 27, rap about Kylie Jenner, 19, “always crawling back” to him, we were curious about how she’d react. But we had no idea her response would be this epic! “Kylie nearly died [laughing] when she heard Tyga infer that she’d crawl back to him. She thinks he’s out of his mind because every time they break up, including this last time, he’s the one who’s always blowing her up, texting and emailing her and blowing up her DMs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh snap! As we previously told you, Tyga hit the studio with his buddies on May 11 and recorded a new freestyle rap that sounded like a diss directed at Kylie. He started the expletive-filled verse by rapping: “F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / She a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me.” Obviously, it sounds like he’s throwing subtle shade at Kylie, but we’re happy to hear she’s laughing it off.

Plus, her relationship with Travis Scott, 25, has been heating up, so no wonder she doesn’t care what Tyga raps about. Her focus is on her new romance, just as it should be. Keep rapping, Tyga — Kylie doesn’t care. Click here to see more pics of Kylie!

