REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

It’s lit! After slaying his performance at the Revention Music Center in Houston, Travis Scott was spotted partying with Kylie Jenner on May 11. The pair was getting awfully cozy at the wild bash, proving their sizzling new romance is still heating up!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, are practically inseparable! The hottest new couple was spotted living it up at a jam-packed Houston nightclub on May 11, shortly after he took the stage for a concert at the Revention Music Center. Rocking a diamond-encrusted chain and watch, Travis seemed to be in great spirits while listening to the catchy rap tracks. Kylie kept it low-key with her simple t-shirt and natural locks, cozying up to her beau during their wild night out. The rapper must have been feeling the love, especially after a crowd was waiting for him at his show!

#PressPlay: #KylieJenner spotted out with #TravisScott after his show in #Houston via @shearellejaenay A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 12, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

“If you can’t survive this sh** the front door is right there, right there, right there,” he told the audience, as they prepared for his epic concert! Travis reportedly commanded the stage, making his entrance as smoke-filled the room and lights flashed across the venue. Shortly before his jaw-dropping performance at 10:30 pm, Travis stopped by the Toyota Center for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. The rapper is known for making appearances at Rockets games, as he last had Kylie as his date in April. Sitting court-side, the lovebirds couldn’t be missed!

As we previously reported, “They’re really sweet together and you can see they really dig each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and Travis literally can’t keep their hands off each other when they are together — they’re always kissing and holding hands.”

Unfortunately, Kylie’s ex Tyga, 27, is hurt that she’s moved on so quickly after their highly publicized breakup, another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He’s officially done with their relationship, but he was still blown away that she’s already flaunting her new romance with Travis. T-Raww recently shared a freestyle, where he talked about his superstar chick always “crawling back,” so fans are wondering if he’s referring to Kylie with those fiery lyrics!

HollywoodLifers, what should Kylie and Travis’ relationship name be? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.