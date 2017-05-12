Kylie Jenner Disses Tyga: Travis Scott Raps Better ‘In His Sleep’

Courtesy of NBC, REX/Shutterstock

Yikes. Tyga dropped a sick freestyle rap on May 11, but if he thought it would make him look cool to his ex Kylie Jenner then it totally backfired! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kylizzle thinks her new man Travis Scott could rap better ‘in his sleep.’

Tyga, 27, dropped a profanity-laced freestyle rap on May 11, and seemed to be appealing to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, in it. He spits bars about her “crawling back” to him, and how she’s a “superstar” who’s “got it bad” for him. However, Kylie wasn’t impressed and she certainly isn’t planning to run back into his arms after hearing it! “Kylie’s looking at Tyga’s little freestyle session like he’s an idiot,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As a matter of fact, she thinks the rap is pretty weak.

The reality star thinks that her new man, rapper Travis Scott, 25, could blow her ex out of the water lyrically. “She’s heard Travis spit better rhymes in his sleep,” the source continues. In his sleep, huh? Does that mean they’ve been spending a lot of time in bed together?! Tyga’s not going to like that! See pics of the new couple, here.

Tyga might have been trying to floss in his rhyme, but we honestly found it to be a little insulting and disrespectful. “F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / If I hang up, she call right back to me.” Um, rude much?

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Travis could do a better freestyle than Tyga? Let us know!

