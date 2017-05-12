Harry Styles: Why Kris Jenner Is ‘Disappointed’ He & Kendall Didn’t Work Out

REX/Shutterstock

Mama knows best! Even though Kendall Jenner is smitten with A$AP Rocky, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kris Jenner is ‘disappointed’ that she and Harry Styles didn’t work out! Now that Harry’s reportedly dating Tess Ward, has that ship sailed?

Romance rumors were swirling around Harry Styles, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 21, for years. The two never became official and now, his rumored girlfriend Tess Ward, has supposedly swept him off his feet. Even so, Kris Jenner, 61, can’t help but feel disappointed about her daughter’s fizzled fling with the singer. “Kris doesn’t understand why Kendall didn’t take her relationship with Harry more seriously,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like Kendall threw in the towel too quickly and that if she had persevered, she and Harry would still be an item.”

“Kris is disappointed that Harry is now off the market and dating Tess,” our insider explained. “Kris would much rather see her daughter with an A-list celeb like Harry, than A$AP [Rocky] who is now embroiled in baby mama rumors. She just doesn’t get what Kendall sees in him. She would be thrilled if Kendall was linked to Harry. A new album, a movie, a great reputation, gorgeous, he has it all.” The crooner dropped his self-titled debut album on May 11, proving he’s on a roll!

It looks like sparks are flying between the Naked Diet Cookbook chef and Harry! From the moment the pair was introduced by mutual friends, they immediately hit it off. As we previously reported, “He has been romancing his rumored new girlfriend Tess in the sweetest ways,” our insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “She is seeing a side of him she didn’t know he had.”

Meanwhile, Kendall has also seemingly found herself in a blossoming romance with A$AP Rocky. The two packed on the PDA and fueled speculation with their amorous display at the 2017 Met Gala. Aside from taking photos, he was also seen grabbing her booty! Even though they’ve kept their connection under wraps for over a year, it looks like they are finally ready to go public.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and Harry could ever rekindle their romance? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.