Courtesy of E!

Nothing like sisterly love, huh? In a clip from next week’s ‘KUWTK,’ Kim Kardashian slams younger sibling Khloe as a ‘big bully’ and tells her to ‘shut the f*ck up’ when she takes complaining about the Costa Rica trip to the next level. Watch below!

All Khloe Kardashian, 32, wanted from her Costa Rica trip was to spend quality time with her family. Unfortunately, her message got lost in translation when talking to Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kris Jenner, 61, out on the patio. Kim felt like the Good American designer was pressuring people to do activities they simply didn’t want to do, like go river rafting. Khloe took that statement pretty personally, and lashed out at her sister and mom for “not giving a f*ck” about the vacation. Of course Kim wasn’t about to let her have the final word.

“Just because I was afraid of the whitewater rafting?,” the mother-of-two retaliated. “Like, what’s the point of making it not fun for us to want to hang out with you if you’re always snappy? You’re so annoying. It’s like, shut the f*ck up! You’re the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You’re like a big bully that bullies all of us!” Tell us how you really feel, Kim. The heated argument ended with the Kimoji creator walking away.

If we had to play Judge Judy in this scenario, we can actually see both points from the sisters. Khloe, who took initiative on this trip by planning a bunch of group activities, just wants to make the most of Costa Rica. Kim, on the other hand, wants to chill and relax by the pool or inside the rented bungalow. What’s the point in taking a vacation if you can’t have some down time, right?

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this argument — Khloe’s or Kim’s? Tell us below!

