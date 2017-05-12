Kendall Jenner Reveals Why You Should Never Wear Makeup To The Gym

REX/Shutterstock

We’re always DYING to know the exact workouts celebs do in the gym for their toned bodies, but Kendall Jenner is revealing something she NEVER does — wear makeup! Find out why below!

Kendall Jenner has the enviable model figure we all want — long, lean legs, flat abs, and toned arms. She hits the gym and eats right for her body, but there is something she just won’t do! Kendall spoke out on her website on May 11 and said: “Even though ‘athleisure makeup’ is a thing now, it’s just not for me. I definitely prefer putting on my ‘no-makeup makeup’ look after working out. I keep the same mantra in the gym as when I fly: a minimal face and immediately wash afterwards. So important for keeping healthy, clear skin!”

That is such a good habit! When you work out, you sweat, and you don’t want that getting trapped underneath a heavy layer of makeup! It’s sure to cause a breakout! Use some face wipes before and after the gym to make sure your skin is clean and clear.

Kendall is an Estee Lauder brand ambassador and they have some amazing skincare to keep you looking young and fresh! As far as her nighttime routine, Kendall says: “I like to keep it pretty simple at night. First, I start with Estée Lauder’s Micro-Cleansing Balm. Then, I smooth on the Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme. If I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll add in a mask in between. It’s the best feeling to wake up knowing you did something good for your face the night before.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall Jenner’s gym routine of no makeup is smart?

