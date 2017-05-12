Blac Chyna’s ‘Hurt’ After Kardashian Girls Fail To Wish Her A Happy Birthday

REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! It looks like the Kardashian family is still not on speaking terms with Blac Chyna. After celebrating her 29th birthday on May 11, a source reveals EXCLUSIVELY that NOT ONE of the Rob Kardashian’s siblings wished Chyna a happy birthday. Read on for more details!

Blac Chyna, 29, appeared to have an amazing birthday especially since she got a brand new car! But, sometimes, it’s the little things that count too. It turns out that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters refused to send Chyna a birthday wish and her feelings are pretty hurt. “Chyna hasn’t heard a beep out of any of the Kardashian/Jenner women on her birthday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Yeah, she’s hurt and is feeling some type of way about that.”

If there’s one sister she’s REALLY bothered with, it’s Kylie Jenner, 19; the two used to be on positive terms despite sharing the same ex, Tyga, 27. But the fact that Kylie refused to say ‘Happy Birthday’ is making Chyna realize who her former friend really is. “She’s really disappointed in Kylie like for real for real,” our insider tells us. “She expected Kylie to reach out since they’ve formed a tight bond over King, but that didn’t happen. Chyna trusted Kylie with her life — and her children are her life. So for Kylie to be this shady shows Chyna Kylie’s true colors.”

Even though she’s disappointed, Chyna will not let anyone spoil her fun. It’s her birthday and she doesn’t need that kind of negativity to bring her down. “It’s all good!” the source says. “Chyna’s not going to let those selfish women ruin her day. Chyna’s going to make some changes though. She’s cool on having her King and Dream around them. From this point on, that’s about to stop.” Good for you, Chyna! It’s your birthday, so go live it up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians should’ve wished Blac a happy birthday? Send us a comment with your thoughts!

