Angelina Jolie Reunites With Estranged Father Jon Voight For Family Dinner

Aww! Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight have had such a tumultuous relationship over the years, and now they’ve finally reunited for a family dinner with her kids. We’ve got heartwarming pics of their bonding session.

Well this is a stunning turn of events! Angelina Jolie has had such a frosty relationship with her Oscar-winning dad Jon Voight for years, and it looks like she's finally warmed up to him now that she's going through a painful divorce from Brad Pitt, 53. The 41-year-old actress brought four of her six kids out to dinner with her 78-year-old pop in Beverly Hills on May 10 and the proud grandpa looked so happy to be reunited with her brood. Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox accompanied their mom to a sushi restaurant where they met up with the actor.

What’s crazy is that Angie’s ex Brad worked for years to help mend the strained relationship between father and daughter, which dates back all the way to 2002 when he publicly declared that she had “serious mental problems.” They’ve had sporadic contact since, so it looks like the actress is finally turning to her dad for support as she moves on from her marriage. It’s so sweet that she brought along the kids so they could have some bonding time with their grandfather.

It seemed like Angelina and Jon were still estranged when she and Brad split back in Sept. 2016. Paparazzi caught up with him outside of a restaurant where he said “Listen, I’m concerned for anyone who’s going through tough times — for her and for the kids,” he said. And when asked if he had a personal message for his daughter, he politely said, “No, no guys. That’s it.”

Jon was definitely in the dark about what caused her to file for divorce when he told Inside Edition on Sept. 20 that “It’s very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this. I don’t know what it is. Say a little prayer.” He also added that, “I am concerned for Angie and the children and hopefully I will be seeing them very soon.” It’s just so great that he’s finally back in their lives now.

are you shocked that Angelina has finally mended her relationship with her dad?

