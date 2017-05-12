REX/Shutterstock

Now that we’ve heard all of ‘Two Ghosts’ by Harry Styles as of today, May 12, it’s clear that the song is about his ex Taylor Swift. Check out the full lyrics here!

We all know that Taylor Swift, 27, basically owns the red lip, and Harry Styles, 23, took note! He couldn’t resist including Tay in his self-titled debut album, and even called back to one of her famous lines from her hit “Style,” which fans widely consider to be about the former One Directioner. Hers says “I’ve got that red lip classic thing that you like, you’ve got that long hair slicked back, white t-shirt,” and the very opening line of his new song “Two Ghosts” says “Same lips red, same eyes blue. Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.” It definitely seems like he’s talkig about all the new tats he got since they broke up! Check out the song and, the Taylor-centric lyrics! Can you even handle it?

The proof is in the full lyrics:

Same lips red, same eyes blue

Same white shirt, couple more tattoos

But it’s not you and it’s not me

Tastes so sweet, looks so real

Sounds like something that I used to feel

But I can’t touch what I see We’re not who we used to be

We’re not who we used to be

We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat The fridge light washes this room white

Moon dances over your good side

This was all we used to need

Tongue-tied like we’ve never known

Telling those stories we already told

‘Cause we don’t say what we really mean We’re not who we used to be

We’re not who we used to be

We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

We’re not who we used to be

We’re not who we used to be

We’re just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat We’re not who we used to be

We’re not who we used to be

We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

We’re not who we used to be

We don’t see what we used to see

We’re just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

I’m just trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

Shockingly, Harry also seems to reference Tay in another song on his album “Carolina.” He talks about a “good girl” from the south who “never saw herself as a west coaster,” and has “got a book for every situation, Gets into parties without invitations. How could you ever turn her down?” Sounds like Tay to us!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Two Ghosts?” Tell us if you’re certain it’s about Taylor!

