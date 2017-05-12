Now that we’ve heard all of ‘Two Ghosts’ by Harry Styles as of today, May 12, it’s clear that the song is about his ex Taylor Swift. Check out the full lyrics here!
We all know that Taylor Swift, 27, basically owns the red lip, and Harry Styles, 23, took note! He couldn’t resist including Tay in his self-titled debut album, and even called back to one of her famous lines from her hit “Style,” which fans widely consider to be about the former One Directioner. Hers says “I’ve got that red lip classic thing that you like, you’ve got that long hair slicked back, white t-shirt,” and the very opening line of his new song “Two Ghosts” says “Same lips red, same eyes blue. Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.” It definitely seems like he’s talkig about all the new tats he got since they broke up! Check out the song and, the Taylor-centric lyrics! Can you even handle it?
The proof is in the full lyrics:
Same lips red, same eyes blue
Same white shirt, couple more tattoos
But it’s not you and it’s not me
Tastes so sweet, looks so real
Sounds like something that I used to feel
But I can’t touch what I see
We’re not who we used to be
We’re not who we used to be
We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
The fridge light washes this room white
Moon dances over your good side
This was all we used to need
Tongue-tied like we’ve never known
Telling those stories we already told
‘Cause we don’t say what we really mean
We’re not who we used to be
We’re not who we used to be
We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We’re not who we used to be
We’re not who we used to be
We’re just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
We’re not who we used to be
We’re not who we used to be
We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We’re not who we used to be
We don’t see what we used to see
We’re just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
I’m just trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
Shockingly, Harry also seems to reference Tay in another song on his album “Carolina.” He talks about a “good girl” from the south who “never saw herself as a west coaster,” and has “got a book for every situation, Gets into parties without invitations. How could you ever turn her down?” Sounds like Tay to us!
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Two Ghosts?” Tell us if you’re certain it’s about Taylor!
Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP