Curb Your Crazy Sugar Cravings & Lose Weight Fast — 8 Tips

Courtesy of Instagram

If you have a serious sweet tooth like me, the thought of giving up added sugar seems impossible. But doing so can reduce your daily caloric intake up to 500 calories, leading to major weight loss! Read easy to follow expert tips (like eating whole fruits and drinking more water) below!

Summer Rayne Oakes is the author of SUGAR DETOX ME and is offering some easy to follow tips so you can get rid of excess sugar from your diet. She tells HollywoodLife.com:

“1. Drink water before your meals. Oftentimes when we think we’re hungry, it’s really our body telling us we’re dehydrated.

2. Be sure to eliminate sugar at breakfast. You’ll have more even energy throughout the day and will eventually reduce cravings more naturally.

3. Limit yourself to around two servings of sweeter whole fruits throughout the day, though it’s okay to eat more if you’re craving sugar. Remember: whole fruit with the fiber is far better than free sugars!”

According to the World Health Organization and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, “free sugars” are “all monosaccharides and disaccharides added to foods by the manufacturer, cook, or consumer, plus sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, and fruit juices”.

Summer continues:

“4. Slow down when you eat. Though we’re often compelled to eat quickly, be mindful and put your fork down from time to time. Additionally, if you’re eating courses or going up for seconds, allow around 20 minutes before you dive in. It can take our brain a while to catch up and acknowledge that we’re not hungry.

5. Snack between meals if you’re really hungry. This is okay to do; it just depends on what you’re snacking on! Try to munch on something that is no more than 100 calories and does not contain free sugar, like a handful of raw nuts, a spoonful of nut butter, olives, or even a whole fruit.

6. If you’re eating something sweet, exercise portion control. Place it on a smaller dish and eat it with a smaller spoon or fork. We tend to eat less when we have a smaller plate and smaller utensils.”

“7. Don’t eat before bedtime. If you have an empty stomach before the evening hours, your body will more likely burn fat. Try to eat 2 — 3 hours before bedtime.

8. Read your labels! Though nutrition labels can be confusing, by arming ourselves with the knowledge of how to read them, we’ll become more empowered eaters.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for tips on how to go on a sugar free diet?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.