Harry Styles Basically Confirms ‘Two Ghosts’ Is About Taylor Swift: It’s ‘Self-Explanatory’

Attention, Haylor fans! Harry Styles was asked point-blank in a new interview about ‘Two Ghosts’ and whether or not it’s about his ex-Taylor Swift. Harry’s response was that it’s ‘pretty self-explanatory.’ You’re right, Harry. This song is totally giving off major T-Swift vibes!

“This has been on the actual news: apparently, Harry Styles is doing a song about Taylor Swift,” BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show Nick Grimshaw said to Harry on May 12. “You’ve got to be asked about this. I’m doing you a favor here. What is this song about?” Harry seemed a little uncomfortable with the question but he answered, “I mean, I think it’s pretty, like, self-explanatory.”

Harry Styles being asked if his song 'Two Ghosts' is about Taylor – "I think it's pretty self explanatory" [@BBCR1] pic.twitter.com/jeATMIypL2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 12, 2017

Nick tried to get Harry to reveal more, and he did! Harry, 23, continued, “I think, you know, it’s about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things and sometimes it’s just different, you know?” Nick noted that Harry’s answer was very cryptic, so the host ended the interview by playing “Two Ghosts,” the song “about Taylor Swift.” When the host said that, Harry screamed in the most adorable way.

“Two Ghosts” has sent Haylor fans into a frenzy because of the lyrics. “Same lips red, same eyes blue, same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” Harry sings. This line alone says so much. In Taylor’s song “Style,” she sings about a “red lip” and a guy wearing a “white shirt.” That can’t be just a coincidence, right?

Harry and Taylor’s relationship ended in 2013 after just a few months, but it seems as if Harry was inspired to write a song about his past love. Past relationships and breakups do make the best song material! Harry’s self-titled debut album is out now.

