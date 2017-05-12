Harry Styles: Fans Are Actually Losing Their Minds Over Album Release — See Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram

Let today, May 12, be known from here on out as the day Harry Styles broke the internet once and for all. Here’s what the Twittersphere thinks of his new album (spoiler: they like it.)

Harry Styles, 23, has dropped his self-titled album, and it’s everything. But what do the kids on the ‘net think? Well, as usual, the fangirls (and boys) have not disappointed us when it comes to funny and inventive reactions to anything involving Harry. There’s no such thing as being too dramatic in this situation, but don’t worry: we love it. Check out the best responses below:

.@Harry_Styles YOUR ALBUM IS A MASTERPIECE — Federicø hs1 (@fedebravook) May 12, 2017

THIS ALBUM IS SO GOOD HARRY IM LIVING FOR THIS I LOVE IT SO MUCH‼️‼️‼️ @Harry_Styles — Han (@adoringhoranxx) May 12, 2017

If @Harry_Styles new album isn't played on loop at my funeral I'm haunting all y'alls asses. pic.twitter.com/ZNzENASO2s — Jen Habeeb (@liljabeeb) May 12, 2017

Excuse me as I go weep into my lap while listening to the new Harry Styles album — Paige Elexis (@Paige_Elexis) May 12, 2017

i can't believe harry styles invented music and just made an album to end all albums — Gigi (@gigigroovy) May 12, 2017

HARRY STYLES' ALBUM IS MY LIFE!!!!!!! I HAVE TO GO!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHH — Karls (@Karllaagarcia) May 12, 2017

Harry’s solo debut has been a long time coming, and while the One Direction era will forever live in our hearts, we’re so thrilled to see the British heartthrob spread his wings. From the melancholy yet upbeat “Sign of the Times” to the revved up “Carolina,” we know for certain that this record will be on repeat for us all year long. We can’t wait to see more music videos in support of the album (he’s going to have to work to top the flying in “Sign of the Times”), not to mention his upcoming tour! Be still, our hearts.

