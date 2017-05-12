Harry Styles’ Wild Suit Style: See Pics Of His Most Outrageous Suits

REX/Shutterstock

After being out of the spotlight for months, Harry Styles is officially back with a new album & a new style. He’s making a comeback in a bold way by wearing crazy suits & we actually love them. What do you guys think of his wild new style? VOTE.

Harry Styles, 23, has been low-key for months, but now that he just dropped his first ever, solo album, ‘Harry Styles,’ he has been on a rampage and we love it. Harry has been parading around town in the wildest suits — from his hot pink Today Show ensemble to his red plaid suit in London — he’s definitely not being shy. While his recent outfits have been some of his craziest of all time, we can’t say that Harry’s suit style is new — remember his suits during the One Direction days? Regardless, Harry is back and he’s not being quiet about it! What do you guys think of his wild suit style — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

When Harry made his debut on the Today show, he opted to wear a bright, bubble gum pink suit by British designer, Edward Sexton. In Harry’s recent cover story with Rolling Stone, he told the mag that his album was originally going to be called ‘Pink,’ so maybe the suit is an ode to that. Either way, the suit is crazy, but somehow works on him. You can see more pics of Harry in the pink suit, right here!

Harry went with another crazy two-piece when he stepped out in London wearing a red and white plaid Vivienne Westwood suit, a crisp whit Saint Laurent shirt underneath, and Gucci loafers — with heels! We honestly don’t know which outfit was crazier — this plaid picnic tablecloth or the hot pink get-up.

What do you guys think? VOTE above and tell us what you think!

