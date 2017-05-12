Image Courtesy of Columbia Records

Deep breath: it’s here. Harry Styles has slowly been giving us a taste of his debut record by releasing and performing certain songs over the past few weeks, but now that the full album has dropped, we can really freak out. LISTEN to ‘Harry Styles’ now!

Harry Styles, 23, has released his long-awaited album, and you won’t want to waste another moment listening. Prior to today, May 12, we heard “Sign of the Times,” “Carolina,” “Sweet Creature” and “Ever Since New York,” plus a clip of “Woman,” but nothing compares to the experience of hearing the whole thing. Pure magic! Check out the stream below:

The buildup to Harry’s record was a rollercoaster of emotions; all of them good. From the initial album announcement to his stellar performance on Saturday Night Live, Harry did an amazing job of getting fans excited for the final project. Now that the album is here in the flesh, it’s time to look forward to the next step: tour! Of course, Harry’s dates are more than sold out, but if you were lucky enough to get your hands on tickets, well, we’re jealous. Can’t wait for his next move!

HollywoodLifers, which track on Harry’s album is your favorite? Discuss in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.