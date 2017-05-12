Goldie Hawn Basically Confirms Kate Hudson & Nick Jonas Dated: It Didn’t ‘Last Long Enough’

Ooh la la! Goldie Hawn spilled the tea while stopping by ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on May 11, practically confirming that Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas once dated. When asked if she approved of their romance, Goldie said that it didn’t ‘last long enough!’

Goldie Hawn, 71, was all smiles while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, 48, on May 11, alongside her Snatched co-star Amy Schumer, 35. Even when Goldie was put in the hot seat and grilled about her daughter’s love life, she didn’t sweat for a second. One eager fan set the tone with a hilarious question. He asked, “I just wanted to know what your first reaction was when you heard Nick Jonas [24] and Kate Hudson [38] were dating?” She responded, “Oh that’s too funny,” while Amy added, “Yeah — they go there on this show.”

“As long as the kids are having fun, I don’t care,” Goldie said. “He’s a very nice guy. A good person.” She would have even cooked him dinner, “if it lasted long enough!” The Almost Famous actress and Nick first sparked romance rumors back in 2015, when they were both spotted at Disney World. A Twitter user even photographed them buckled into a ride together. Shortly after, Kate also showed support to her rumored beau by attending his show in Orlando on Sept. 26.

Even though Kate and Nick seemingly cooled off at the end of 2015, the pair was spotted again on Jan. 4, 2016. Packing on the PDA, they hit up a Starbucks near Mammoth Mountain ski resort. “They came in holding hands and were smiling and laughing. When they were sitting down, he had his arm around her and kissed her on the cheek,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “They both seemed into each other and didn’t care who was watching.”

Kate and Nick never confirmed the speculation, but Goldie clearly would have supported their blossoming relationship to the fullest! The actress has been keeping it refreshingly real while doing press for her highly anticipated comedy Snatched, which hits theaters on May 12.

