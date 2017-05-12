Farrah Abraham Shades Catelynn & Amber: You Shouldn’t ‘Procreate’ On ‘Teen Mom’

Courtesy of MTV

Farrah Abraham is waiting to have more kids, and she threw some subtle shade at co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout while talking EXCLUSIVELY to HL, saying that as long they’re on ‘Teen Mom,’ they should do the same.

Whoa there! Farrah Abraham, 25, stopped by the HollywoodLife.com podcast to talk to us EXCLUSIVELY about her show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and she made it clear that her family won’t be growing anytime soon. Listen to the full podcast, here! “I mean it’s definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that’s allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people,” she explained. “I didn’t want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don’t need more children if it’s not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don’t have that right now, I’m not going to rush it.” See pics of the reality star.

She definitely wasn’t shy about sharing her thoughts on the fact that some of her co-stars have had more babies either. “It’s what they welcome in their lives,” she said. “Maybe they feel comfortable and they’re satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don’t feel like while I’m filming Teen Mom that I should “pro-create.” Some people, that’s just what they believe in and they’ll just keep popping out kiddos.”

Farrah says she “will not be sharing my stage with [Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout] further.” “I don’t know where jealousy stems from,” she continued. “I think it’s just their inner hatred towards themselves, but I don’t need to contribute or be friends. It’s like high school. I don’t aspire to talk to people like that or have people like that around me. Now, I’m just around super successful business oriented people who are always channeling to do something fresh and new everyday and inspire me to be better. That’s all I want to be around. I love what I attract now and it’s much better than what I work around.” Burn!

HollywoodLifers, If you want more Farrah realness, watch her show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on Fridays, at 9pm on WeTV!

