If Donald Trump Secretly Taped Conversations With James Comey — Is It Illegal?

REX/Shutterstock

President Trump’s disturbing threat on Twitter to release tapes of talks between himself and former FBI Director James Comey has the country in a frenzy. His tweet is shocking, but is it criminal? HollywoodLife.com spoke to lawyers who told us EXCLUSIVELY what could happen next.

Three days after firing FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump took to Twitter for one of his patented early morning rants, this time lobbying threats at the former intelligence head. His tweet threatened Comey, seemingly to stop him from testifying any more about the investigation into Russian collusion. “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” the president wrote on May 12. Yes, it’s appalling — but it’s not criminal, renowned lawyers tell us. This is just another day in the Donald Trump Show.

It’s legal for Trump to record their conversations in the White House, as the district has a “one party consent law.” As in, only one person has to be aware that the conversation is being recorded. Same goes for NYC — say, at the Trump Tower. Things change, though, if Comey was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Florida has a “both party consent” law. Comey would need to be aware of the recording, and if Trump did that without his knowledge, it becomes illegal.

As for the tweets themselves, they can be considered illegal on one condition, says David Schultz, one of the leading First Amendment and media lawyers in the country, and a senior lecturer at Yale. “Trump’s tweet is not illegal for Trump. If he were threatening legal action then it would be,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Trump has free speech rights but it stops where he’s trying to intimidate or trying to silence people. After awhile, the cumulative evidence raises questions, but I can’t speak on if the tweet was trying to intimidate or silence Comey.”

After sending the bizarre tweet, many have called for the alleged tapes to be seized by the Senate and the FBI for the investigation. But it’s not that easy, says litigation lawyer Ylber Dauti of The Dauti Law Firm.

“No president has ever been subpoenaed. Technically, Congress, Senate and even FBI could subpoena Trump — but there is no way that they can force him to appear to testify because he can invoke Executive Privilege,” Dauti said to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So, what’s Executive Privilege? Simply, that any communications between the president and his subordinates is privileged, so that the president can speak with them freely without the fear that they’ll be subpoenaed, as well. That means that while Comey could also be subpoenaed, as he’s now a private citizen, Trump would probably block him from testifying. It’s a lose-lose to subpoena them, because Trump would stop anything from coming from it.

There’s a chance that Trump wouldn’t be able to use Executive Privilege, though, says Schultz. “The president has seemed to waive any privilege by talking about the discussions with Comey in the first place. The first example being the letter about three different occasions Comey told him he wasn’t being investigated. Comey would be free to testify about any conversations because the president has freely spoken about their discussions.”

It’s frustrating, but none of these recent developments, absent other evidence, rise to the level of impeachable offenses. It’s going to take a lot more than threats about tapes that may or may not exist. “Should there be evidence directly connecting Trump to collusion with Russians during the campaign and/or evidence that Trump fired Comey or did other things to cover up the Russia investigation and obstruct justice — then such evidence may certainly be used to impeach Trump,” Dauti said. “However, one needs to understand that for as long as the Republican-controlled House and Senate stick with Trump — it is impossible to impeach him.”

Lawyer Randy Zelin of the Randy Scott Zelin PC law firm agrees with Dauti. “Bad optics and lousy appearance hardly constitute treason, bribery or other like ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ There has to be evidence sufficient for the House to bring the charges and then the Senate acts as the Court with the Chief Justice of the SCOTUS presiding. There is a trial — evidence and all. And, of course, a conviction,” Zelin told us EXCLUSIVELY. He reiterated that a Republican-controlled Senate likely won’t move forward with impeachment, as the conviction needs 2/3 Senate vote.

“We are about as close to impeachment as we are to the moon,” he added. While Trump will likely face no criminal charges or get his supposed tapes subpoenaed, he has shot himself in the foot. “Who would ever set foot in the Oval Office again without insisting everyone strip down (to make sure they aren’t wired),” Zelin said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think President Trump will get in trouble for his tweets?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.