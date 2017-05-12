Donald Trump Threatens To ‘Cancel’ All Future Press Briefings In Wild Twitter Rant

Rex/Shutterstock

Is President Donald Trump about to say ‘You’re Fired’ to Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders? During another one of his wild Twitter rants on May 12, Trump seemed to slam his press secretaries’ ‘accuracy,’ suggesting that he’d be better off not holding a press briefing at all!

Does this mean no more hilarious Melissa McCarthy impressions of Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live? It seems so, if President Donald Trump, 70, follows through on the threat he made during his latest Twitter tirade. The “Tweeter In Chief” was in rare form on May 12, logging on to blast the “fake Media” before seemingly turning on Sean, 45, and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 34. “As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at [a] podium with perfect accuracy!” he tweeted.

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” he added. While Donald might think he was defending his press secretaries’ performances, it came off as a backhanded compliment. It seems like he should have given this handout to Sarah. The daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, 61, has been subbing for Sean while he serves in the US Navy Reserve. She received some major criticism for changing the story regarding the firing of ex-FBI director James Comey, 56.

On May 10, Sarah told White House reporters that Trump axed Comey on the recommendation of deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, 52, according to the Washington Post. Trump even said so in the pink slip he gave James. Then, on May 11, while speaking with NBC News’s Lester Holt, 58, Trump said he was going to fire Comey “regardless” of the recommendation. Sarah had to backpedal when questioned by the press, saying that it was really just a case of “semantics.”

During the May 11 press hearing, Sarah also echoed Trump’s claim that James had “lost confidence of almost everyone in Washington,” saying that the FBI’s rank-and-file employees had lost faith in James. However, two hours before she made that claim, acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, 49, told the Senate Intelligence Committee had “broad support” from everyone within the bureau. Whoops. Another case of bad “accuracy.” Yet, if Sarah was just parroting what Trump was saying, maybe canceling the press briefings isn’t the problem at hand?

What do you think about Trump’s threat to cancel the press briefings, HollywoodLifers? Does that inspire confidence or fear in you?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.