‘Big Black’ Made Sure Daughter Was Set Financially Before Death: College Fund & More

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin left behind an adorable, nine-year-old daughter when he tragically passed on May 9. However, before he succumbed to his heart problems, he made sure she’d be set with money for years to come.

Isis Boykin, 9, will sadly grow up without her father, Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, who died at the age of 45 on May 9 after suffering a heart attack. Big Black had been ill for quite some time before his death, and providing for his daughter’s future was his priority the entire time. “He set up a college fund for Isis and her education is pretty much covered,” TMZ reports. “He was solely focused on being a dad and it forced him to be very smart with money and investments.” While Isis’ college fund seemed to be the most important focus for Big Black, he also saved cash so she could live a comfortable life in general.

Luckily, Christopher’s inner circle knew of his desire to want the best for Isis, especially in terms of education, so his pals are going to keep a close eye on the college fund to make sure his “dreams for her will be fulfilled,” according to TMZ. Christopher split from Isis’ mom, Shannon Turley, but was living with her while suffering illnesses in the months leading up to his death. “He’s everything to me and Isis and we will miss him,” Shannon tweeted on May 10.

Big Black’s family had a history of heart problems, and Shannon revealed to TMZ that his condition had gotten so bad, he was even told he needed a heart transplant if he wanted to live. He hadn’t yet made it on the transplant list when he suffered the heart attack that killed him, however, he did have a defibrillator in his chest at the time of his death. Our hearts are broken for this family.

