Chelsea Wins Premier League Championship: Defeats West Brom To Clinch Title

Rex/Shutterstock

They did it! Chelsea just won the 2016-17 Premier League, clinching the championship on May 12 with a resounding 1-0 victory over West Brom. Even with two games left in the season, no one can take the title from the Blues. Congratulations!

That might have been the highest-profile match to ever take place at The Hawthorns in recent history (no offense, West Brom). Chelsea mathematically won the Premiership, gaining 10 points ahead of their closest competitor, Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs, with only 3 games left in the season, can’t usurp the Blues from the top of the table, no matter what. That means Chelsea, by winning this game, wins the championship — and there’s still two more fixtures left in the season!

The game-winning goal came around the 81st minute, as Michy Batshuayai, 23, snuck in behind to the defenders to get a touch on Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross. Suddenly, the audience came alive as the fans were about to watch Chelsea win the Premiership. As the minutes counted down, chants — from supporters on both sides — filled the area. Five minutes of stoppage time was added, but it wasn’t enough for West Brom to stage a comeback. Chelsea would not be denied their fifth Premier League title!

It is also their second championship in three years. For manager Antonio Conte, 47, it’s his first English soccer championship, which is amazing since he’s only been coaching Chelsea for a single season. The former Juventus coach won the Serie A title three times (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) before joining the Blues in April 2016. With Antonio at the helm, Chelsea has dominated the Premier League since game-Week 12, ascending to the top and not letting go.

Ahead of this game, Antonio gave love to his players’ willing to try something new. Their openness to his coaching style is something he deeply appreciated. “My biggest achievement was that the players gave me availability to work hard on the physical, tactical, video analysis aspects, for set-pieces…” he said, according to The Mirror. “When you have these types of changes it’s not easy. First, you must find men, and then good players. I found great men, and then really good players.”

Awww. Hopefully, this love will help keep the team together. One of their star players, Diego Costa, 28, has been the subject of transfer talk, with rumors claiming Tianjin Quanjian of the Chinese Super League made a £75 million bid for his contract, according to ESPN FC. If Diego’s headed to Tianjin, he better enjoy this victory as much as he can. Though, he better not pack his bags just yet. Chelsea has a match with Watford on May 15 and the season closer with Sunderland on May 21. Yes, there’s still plenty of soccer left to play!

Congratulations to Chelsea on their big win! HollywoodLifers, are you happy that they won the Premier League title?

