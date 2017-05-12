All is well between Carrie Ann Inaba and Simone Biles! The women butted heads on last week’s ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ but a preview from the May 8 episode shows that they’ve totally put the drama behind them. Watch here!

On the upcoming May 15 episode of Dancing With The Stars, the judges will each pick a dance for the remaining competitors. Coincidentally (or maybe not so coincidentally), Carrie Ann Inaba is teamed up with Simone Biles and Sasha Farber, forcing her to spend rehearsal time with the Olympic gymnast, who threw major shade her way on last week’s episode. In sneak peek footage from their training session, Carrie Ann makes sure to get any awkwardness out of the way immediately. “I loved your comment back to us,” she assures Simone. “That didn’t bother me at all. In fact, I loved it because it was very honest with you. I could see you were frustrated, and you were hurt and a little mad, and you put up a wall and you told us what you thought. And I liked it because I know you’re strong and I know you can show emotions and that’s what I want to tap into.”

Look who had fun together! @Simone_Biles, SashaFarber & I had a great day at the studio together for the @dancingabc #judgeschallenge! #dwts pic.twitter.com/nF2JPdJzPz — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) May 11, 2017

In case you missed it, Carrie Ann was critiquing Simone and Sasha’s trio dance on Monday’s show, and although she gave the 20-year-old a lot of praise, she also criticized her for not showing enough emotion. Host Tom Bergeon pointed out that Simone didn’t even smile during the compliments, and Simone quipped back, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” YIKES — the shade was REAL. Well, in the teaser footage, the Olympian reveals more about why she’s so hesitant to show emotion. “The last time I showed emotion it was at the Olympics and I got Bronze instead of Gold,” she explains. “I was feeling confident, the hard part of my routine was over. I’ve been doing this skill for, like, eight years of my life.

“You let loose for a minute and it cost you?” Carrie Ann asks, to which Simone replies, “Yes.” Clearly, showing emotion has gone wrong for the gold medalist in the past, which is why she’s struggled to do so throughout this season of DWTS. This Monday, Simone and Sasha will dance a jive, assigned to them by Carrie Ann — hopefully they can bring the emotion, too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simone will make the finals on Dancing With The Stars?! Did you expect Simone and Carrie Ann to make up?